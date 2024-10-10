Youth killed over flat handover in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel, family says



A 32-year-old man was brutally beaten to death on Thursday, allegedly by the owner and employees of a real estate company, following a dispute over the handover of flats in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel area.

The victim, identified as Tanjil Jahan Islam Tamim, worked at a television channel in Dhaka. Tamim had been drawn into a long-standing property conflict involving his family.

Sub-Inspector Rajib Hossain of Hatirjheel Police Station explained that Tamim’s father and two other individuals are co-owners of a plot of land in the Mahanagar Project area, where an eight-storey building had been constructed by the real estate company Pleasant Properties (Pvt) Ltd.

The dispute arose when the developer repeatedly delayed handing over five flats that were promised to Tamim’s father under their agreement. Both parties reportedly reached a settlement on Wednesday to hand over two of the flats on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, Tamim, along with laborers, was in the process of clearing one of the flats on the seventh floor wh

en the situation escalated. The real estate company’s manager, Abdul Latif Mirza, along with owner Rabiul Alam and others, allegedly attacked Tamim, beating him severely, the sub-inspector said quoting victim’s family.

Tamim’s elder brother, Samvir Jahan Islam, tried to intervene but was also attacked by the group.

As the assailants fled the scene, Tamim’s family quickly called the national emergency service 999 for help.

Tamim, critically injured, was rushed to a private hospital, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Source: United News of Bangladesh