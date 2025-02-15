10 Gamblers Arrested in Bahaddarhat Busterminal Area



Chattogram: Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) arrested 10 gamblers during a drive at the Bahaddarhat busterminal area under Chandgaon thana in the city on Friday night.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Aftab Uddin, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Chandgaon thana, informed journalists that the raid was conducted at 1:20 am on Friday. During the operation, authorities recovered gambling materials, including playing cards, and TK 5,730 from the suspects.





Regular cases have been filed against the arrested individuals with Chandgaon thana. They have been sent to court following their arrest, as confirmed by the officer-in-charge.

