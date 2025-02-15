Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

10 Gamblers Arrested in Bahaddarhat Busterminal Area


Chattogram: Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) arrested 10 gamblers during a drive at the Bahaddarhat busterminal area under Chandgaon thana in the city on Friday night.



According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Aftab Uddin, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Chandgaon thana, informed journalists that the raid was conducted at 1:20 am on Friday. During the operation, authorities recovered gambling materials, including playing cards, and TK 5,730 from the suspects.



Regular cases have been filed against the arrested individuals with Chandgaon thana. They have been sent to court following their arrest, as confirmed by the officer-in-charge.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.