10 writ petitions lodged in Supreme Court against TikTok ban

A total of 10 writ petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court against the government's decision to ban TikTok in Nepal. The Council of Ministers' meeting on last November 13 had decided to ban the video-sharing platform in Nepal. The petitioners in their writ have demanded to rescind the decision to ban TikTok, according to Govinda Ghimire, Deputy Spokesperson at the Supreme Court. Deputy Spokesperson Ghimire shared that the hearing on the writ petitions is slated on coming November 21. Almost of the internet service providers in the country stopped running the TikTok since the decision. The writ petitions came in wake of the ban of the popular App-TikTok. The ban was enforced citing the disturbance in the social harmony, many cases against public decency and lack of cooperation from the TikTok Company in the process of minimization of the crime and prosecution of criminals among others. Source: National News Agency - Nepal