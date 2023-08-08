General

A total of 1,058 landless and homeless poor

families in all seven upazilas of the district will get houses with two

decimals of land from the government on Wednesday (August 09).

This was disclosed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-Revenue) Md. Jahid

Hasan Siddiquee in a press briefing regarding houses distribution to the

landless and homeless families of the district at the conference room of the

district collectorate building here on Monday afternoon as the main focal

person on behalf of DC Quazi Nahid Rasul.

He said to make the Mujib Year officially termed as Mujib Barsha, the birth

centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to the

landless and homeless people of the country more memorable, the government

led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took the initiative to construct semi

pucca houses with modern facilities for them.

The ADC cited a statement of the Premier saying that not a single person in

Bangladesh will remain homeless.

Accordingly, as many as 5,584 houses were built here like other parts of the

country which were handed over to the same number of selected families of the

district under the fourth phase of Ashrayan-2 project, he added.

Apart from it, as many as 1,058 houses had been kept ready to hand over those

to the selected families of the district on Wednesday next under second step

of fourth phase of the project, he continued.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the distribution of

those houses virtually on August 9 from her Ganabhaban residence as the chief

guest, Jahid Hasan Siddiquee further said.

Now, each of the families will get better quality tin-shed semi-pucca house--

a two-room accommodation having a kitchen, a toilet and a veranda-- on two

decimals of land.

Under the programme, some 355 landless and homeless families will get

the houses in Sadar upazila, 40 in Gobindaganj upazila, 211 in Sundarganj

upazila, 38 in Sadullapur upazila, 143 in Fulchhari upazila, 91 in Saghata

upazila and 180 in Palashbari upazila, he added.

Sadar UNO Shariful Alam, Revenue Deputy Collector Iftekhar Rahman, Land

Acquisition Officer Mostafizur Rahman were also present on the occasion.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha