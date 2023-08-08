A total of 1,058 landless and homeless poor
families in all seven upazilas of the district will get houses with two
decimals of land from the government on Wednesday (August 09).
This was disclosed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-Revenue) Md. Jahid
Hasan Siddiquee in a press briefing regarding houses distribution to the
landless and homeless families of the district at the conference room of the
district collectorate building here on Monday afternoon as the main focal
person on behalf of DC Quazi Nahid Rasul.
He said to make the Mujib Year officially termed as Mujib Barsha, the birth
centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to the
landless and homeless people of the country more memorable, the government
led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took the initiative to construct semi
pucca houses with modern facilities for them.
The ADC cited a statement of the Premier saying that not a single person in
Bangladesh will remain homeless.
Accordingly, as many as 5,584 houses were built here like other parts of the
country which were handed over to the same number of selected families of the
district under the fourth phase of Ashrayan-2 project, he added.
Apart from it, as many as 1,058 houses had been kept ready to hand over those
to the selected families of the district on Wednesday next under second step
of fourth phase of the project, he continued.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the distribution of
those houses virtually on August 9 from her Ganabhaban residence as the chief
guest, Jahid Hasan Siddiquee further said.
Now, each of the families will get better quality tin-shed semi-pucca house--
a two-room accommodation having a kitchen, a toilet and a veranda-- on two
decimals of land.
Under the programme, some 355 landless and homeless families will get
the houses in Sadar upazila, 40 in Gobindaganj upazila, 211 in Sundarganj
upazila, 38 in Sadullapur upazila, 143 in Fulchhari upazila, 91 in Saghata
upazila and 180 in Palashbari upazila, he added.
Sadar UNO Shariful Alam, Revenue Deputy Collector Iftekhar Rahman, Land
Acquisition Officer Mostafizur Rahman were also present on the occasion.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha