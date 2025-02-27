10th National Games Rescheduled to May 2025 in Surkhet



Surkhet: A new date has been set for the 10th National Games, which will now be held in Surkhet of Karnali Province from May 17 to 24, 2025. The decision was made during the 121st board meeting of the National Sports Council (NSC), chaired by Minister for Youth and Sports Tejulal Chaudhary.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the NSC had initially scheduled the 10th National Games from April 5 to 12. In addition to the rescheduling of the National Games, the council decided to conduct the first National Para Games from May 31 to June 4, 2025, in Kathmandu.





The council also took disciplinary action against six national sports associations. These associations were suspended for their involvement in the unlawful election of the Nepal Olympic Committee. The suspended associations include the Nepal Badminton Association, Nepal Tennis Association, Nepal Cycling Association, Nepal Athletics Association, Nepal Gymnastics Association, and Nepal Weightlifting Association.

