The Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) authority has designated 117 spots in all 33 wards of the city for slaughtering sacrificial animals during the Eid-ul-Azha.

Mayor of Rangpur Alhaj Md Mostafizar Rahman Titu disclosed the information at a meeting of the waste management standing committee of RpCC held at its conference room here on Monday afternoon.

Mostafa called upon city residents to slaughter their sacrificial animals of the holy Eid-ul-Azha at these designated places instead of slaughtering them here, there and everywhere.

He also asked city dwellers to place sacrificial animal waste at the designated places by 12 noon to complete removal of all waste in 24 hours.

"We have taken extensive preparations for slaughtering sacrificial animals at 117 specific places and quick waste removal. A public awareness campaign has already started on the issue," he said.

Cleaning staff with bleaching powder will be available to keep the animal slaughtering areas clean and cleaning staff will be divided into three zones and they will work to complete the waste removal process in 33 wards.

As many as 1,093 workers will be engaged in cleaning and removing waste from slaughtering spots.

"Some 120 trolleys and rickshaws and 27 dump trucks, three compactor trucks, one wheel loaders, three backhoe loaders, two skid loaders, two scrubbers and two water trucks will be used in the process," he said.

He said city dwellers can get help from the control room by contacting numbers 01718543157, 01723807344, 01733390150, 01714566383 to remove animal waste.

Chief Executive Officer of RpCC Md. Ruhul Amin Miah, its Secretary Most Ummey Fatima, Revenuer Officer Joyoshree Rani Roy, Chief Health Officer Dr. Kamruzzaman Ibne Taj and President and Councilor of Waste Management Standing Committee Md. Samsul Haque addressed the meeting.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha