19 People Arrested in Ctg by Chattogram Metropolitan Police



Chattogram: Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) arrested 19 leaders and activists of the Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League from different parts of the city in the last 24 hours ended on Friday night. They were arrested on different charges, including attacking protesters during the student-led July uprising and other criminal offences, CMP sources said.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the arrests were part of a broader crackdown on individuals accused of engaging in unlawful activities. The CMP had been actively pursuing those involved in the disturbances and violence that erupted during the July uprising, which saw significant student participation and led to heightened tensions in the city.





The CMP has been working to maintain order and ensure the safety of the citizens by addressing these incidents. The arrests signal the authorities’ commitment to holding accountable those who engage in criminal behavior, as well as their efforts to prevent further disturbances.





The arrested individuals are currently in custody, and investigations are ongoing to gather more information regarding their involvement in the specific charges. The CMP continues to monitor the situation closely and has assured the public of its dedication to upholding the law and maintaining peace in Chattogram.

