General

Two children drowned in a pond in the city's Konapara area under Jatrabari Police Station today.

The deceased were identified as Md Siam ,11, son of Babul Miah and Sathinur ,10, son of Jaj Miah of Netrakona district, said police officials.

The incident took place around 11am as the duo along with other children got into the pond to bathe after playing at a field near Shahriar Steel Mills Ltd.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha