23 Trucks Loaded with Apples Stalled on Karnali Highway Due to Landslide



Kalikot: A total of 23 trucks carrying around 184 metric tonnes of apples from the Jumla district have been stranded since last Sunday following a landslide in Gaganekhola, Kalikot district, which obstructed the Karnali Highway.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Rambhakta Adhikari, Chief of the Agriculture Development Office in Jumla, confirmed that the landslide blockage on the Karnali Highway has left vehicles carrying locally produced apples stuck near the landslide site. The stranded vehicles are carrying apples valued at Rs 130 million.





Efforts to clear the debris and resume traffic along the highway are ongoing. However, the process is expected to take time due to the presence of large rocks that have fallen onto the road. Dipendra Kumar Chaudhary, Head of the Road Division Office in Jumla, stated that Nepal Army personnel have been deployed to break the rocks and restore highway traffic.





Kalpana Buda, a local resident, reported that passengers have also been stranded due to the highway disruption for the past two days.

