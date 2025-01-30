6 Get Life Imprisonment in College Student Killing Case



Dhaka: A court here today convicted and sentenced six people to life imprisonment in a case lodged over the killing of Dhaka Commerce College student Maruf Khan in 2018 for protesting harassment of his friend.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the convicts are Manjurul Islam Manju, Shimul Hawlader alias Shyamol, Shamim Ali, Imran Hossain, Foysal Ahmed Mottakin, and Liton alias Rois. Judge Najia Nahid of Dhaka Sixth Additional District and Sessions Judge Court pronounced the judgment in presence of the five accused. Convict Foysal Ahmed Mottakin, who was also on bail like others, was absent during the pronouncement of the judgment. The court sent the five convicts to jail with a conviction warrant and issued an arrest warrant against Mottakin.





According to the case documents, the convicts used to harass Maruf’s friend Muna. On August 21, 2018, they teased Muna in the Genda Bus Stand area in Savar and Maruf protested that. As Maruf was going back to his home from the scene, the culprits stopped him in front of Abdur Rahman’s garage in Genda and started beating him. At one point, they stabbed Maruf repeatedly. People rushed him to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), where the attending doctors declared him dead.





Maruf’s brother, Lutfur Rahman Khan Manik, filed the case with Savar Model Police Station on August 22, 2018. Police on July 3, 2019, filed a charge sheet in the case.

