75 People Arrested from Pashupatinath Temple Premises During Mahashivaratri



Kathmandu: Police have arrested 75 people from the premises of the Pashupatinath temple today, coinciding with the Mahashivaratri festival.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the arrests were made on charges of engaging in unruly behavior, including hooliganism, commotion, and other unwarranted activities within the sacred area of Pashupatinath. Apil Raj Bohara, the Spokesperson and Superintendent of Police of the District Police Range in Kathmandu, confirmed the arrests and highlighted the measures taken to ensure the sanctity and safety of the temple grounds.





The police reported that those arrested have been detained at two locations: the Police Circle Gaushala and the District Police Range, Kathmandu. This action was part of a larger security operation, with 4,200 police officers deployed under the command of a Superintendent of Police to maintain law and order during the festival.





Mahashivaratri is a significant event, drawing thousands of devotees to the Pashupatinath temple to pay homage since the early hours. The police presence was a preventive measure to manage the large crowds and preserve the peace during the festivities.

