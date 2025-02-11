ACC Files Graft Charges Against Ex-Minister Kamal Ahmed and Son



Dhaka: The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has initiated legal proceedings against former state minister for industries, Kamal Ahmed Majumder, and his son, Shaheed Ahmed Majumder, over allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to their declared income sources. The ACC has lodged two separate cases, underscoring their commitment to tackling corruption at various levels of governance.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the ACC is also set to order Kamal Ahmed’s wife, Shahida Kamal, to submit a wealth statement. This decision was confirmed by ACC Director General (prevention) Md Akhter Hossain, who addressed the media earlier today. The allegations against Kamal Ahmed Majumder include the misuse of state power to accumulate assets worth over Tk 12.96 crore, which do not align with his reported income sources.





Moreover, the ACC’s investigation unveiled his involvement in dubious financial activities, with suspicious transactions amounting to over Tk 296 crore across 10 bank accounts. Kamal Ahmed’s son, Shaheed Ahmed Mojumder, is also accused of acquiring assets valued at approximately Taka 2 crore, 39 lakh, 73 thousand, and 734, exceeding his known income sources.





The ACC has raised concerns about the lack of valid documentation related to income taxes and bank account statements for Shahida Kamal, further complicating the case. As the investigation progresses, the ACC remains vigilant in its pursuit of accountability and transparency within the country’s financial dealings.

