Adverse Weather Disrupts Expeditions to Sagarmatha and Other Peaks



Kathmandu: Today’s scheduled expeditions to major peaks, including Sagarmatha (Mt Everest) and Kanchenjunga, were disrupted due to adverse weather conditions.





According to National News Agency Nepal, expeditions to Mount Everest were postponed due to high winds in the region. The Department’s Director, Himal Gautam, confirmed this information.





A large number of aspiring climbers have returned to safer locations, while those with sufficient oxygen supplies are waiting in Camps II and III, hoping for favorable weather conditions, according to Pasang Bhote, a representative from the Department’s temporary field office. As a result, the climbers’ plans to reach the summit within a couple of days have been thwarted. Those who have already reached Camp IV are expected to descend to the base camp over the next two days. Expeditions are expected to remain halted for the next three to four days. If the weather improves, climbing activities may resume on May 18.





Had the weather remained favorable, many climbers would have reached the summit between May 11 and 14. Earlier, snowfall was forecast for May 16 and 17, but the weather turned adverse five days before the predicted snowfall. According to the Department’s field office, only the members of the rope-fixing teams, numbering four, have successfully climbed the mountain this spring season.





A total of 1,127 individuals: 240 women and 887 men from 119 expedition teams have obtained climbing permits for 26 peaks, including Sagarmatha, this season. The largest group consists of 453 climbers (84 women and 372 men) from 45 teams, all targeting the summit of Sagarmatha.

