Advisory Council Requests SHED Summary on Freedom-Fighter Quota for Medical Admissions



Dhaka: The Secondary and Higher Education Division (SHED) has been tasked with preparing a summary that includes opinions or recommendations on the implementation of a 5% freedom-fighter (FF) quota for admissions to public and private medical colleges. This directive arose from an advisory council meeting focused on the admission process under the specified quota for the academic year 2024-25.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the meeting, which was chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, took place at his office. Attendees included advisers from the relevant ministries. The meeting’s agenda centered on the admission of students under the quota reserved for children of freedom fighters, martyred freedom fighters, and Biranganas in government and private medical and dental colleges, as well as affiliated units.





During the discussions, it was decided that several divisions, including the Health Education and Family Welfare Division, the Law and Justice Division, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, would undertake the necessary measures concerning the quota. Additionally, the public administration ministry was asked to prepare a summary with recommendations or opinions on applying the quota system in government job recruitment for the advisory council’s consideration.

