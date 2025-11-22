AIG Team Heads to Morocco for INTERPOL’s 93rd General Assembly



Kathmandu: A team led by Additional Inspector General (AIG) Rajan Adhikari left here today for Morocco to take part in the 93rd General Assembly of INTERPOL. The assembly, organized by the Interpol Secretariat, is scheduled to take place in Marrakech, Morocco from November 24 to 27.





According to National News Agency RSS, AIG Adhikari is accompanied by Superintendent of Police Rupesh Khadka, who heads the Interpol section, as reported by the Police Headquarters. The four-day General Assembly will engage all member states in discussions regarding various policy-making processes of INTERPOL aimed at preventing and reducing international crimes.





Furthermore, according to the Police Headquarters, elections and voting will be conducted for several vacant positions within Interpol’s Executive Committee.





Representatives from all 196 member countries of Interpol will be present at the General Assembly, where decisions on significant issues will be determined through voting, with Nepal also anticipated to participate.





In addition to approving the Organization’s programme of activities, strategic framework and budget, this session of the General Assembly will address a range of issues including: Identifying and disrupting transnational organized crime; Dismantling transnational scam centres; Expansion of INTERPOL’s global policing capabilities; Women in policing; Silver Notice pilot project results; and Promoting the ratification of the United Nations’ Convention Against Cybercrime.





The delegation, led by AIG Adhikari, has planned courtesy meetings with Interpol’s President and Secretary General, as well as discussions on current topics with representatives from Qatar, India, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.





Additionally, there is a programme for bilateral meetings focused on enhancing the effectiveness of international police coordination.

