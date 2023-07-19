General

A peace and development procession was brought out in the district town here today by Netrakona district Awami League (AL) denouncing anti-state activities carried out by BNP-Jamaat in the name of political movement.

A large number of workers and leaders of AL and its front organizations, including Chaatra League, Mohila League and Sramik League, joined the procession which paraded the main roads of the town chanting different slogans against the BNP-Jamaat. The procession ended in front of district AL office at Choto Bazer here.

Habiba Rahman Khan Shefali, MP, president of Netrakona district AL, valiant freedom fighter Advocate Amirul Islam, general secretary of Netrakona district AL Advocate Shamsur Rahman Liton and front ranking leaders of the organization led the procession.

The party leaders, including Habiba Rahman Khan Shefali, MP, Advocate Amirul Islam, Advocate Shamsur Rahman Liton and Prasanta Kumar Ray addressed the gathering.

The AL leaders denounced the BNP-Jamaat clique for plotting deep-rooted conspiracy against the present democratic government and the state and trying to create political unrest across the country in the name of movement.

They called for forging greater unity and solidarity of all the pro-liberation forces including the AL leaders and activists to foil all the evil designs of the anti-liberation forces led by the BNP-Jamaat.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha