AL Faces Consequence of Its ‘Political Sin’: Farooki



Dhaka: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, a renowned film director and current cultural affairs adviser to the interim government, has expressed his views on the ongoing political and cultural dynamics in Bangladesh. In an exclusive interview with BSS Senior Reporter Selina Sheuly, Farooki discussed his plans to revamp Bangladesh’s cultural representation globally and address longstanding issues within the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. He highlighted the narratives propagated by the Awami League regime that have led to national division.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Farooki addressed the controversy surrounding the Bangla Academy Literary Award nominations. He clarified that the cultural affairs ministry is not involved in the award process and criticized the current nomination system as flawed. Farooki emphasized the need for radical reforms within the Bangla Academy, noting its stagnation and the exclusion of innovative thinkers. He announced that steps are being taken to form a reform committee to rejuvenate the institution.





Farooki also shared his vision for the upcoming Amar Ekushey Book Fair, which will feature thematic changes reflecting the historical connections between the 1952 language movement and the 2024 mass uprising. He emphasized the importance of freedom of expression as a common thread between these events and outlined plans for the fair’s vibrant decorations.





The adviser further detailed seven initiatives launched under his tenure, including the revitalization of the National Museum, for which renowned architect Marina Tabassum has been appointed as the governing body’s chairperson. Farooki outlined the dire state of the museum and the need for modernization to attract tourists and preserve national heritage.





Discussing the July Uprising Memorial Museum, Farooki described plans to transform the former Ganabhaban residence into a museum chronicling the past 15 years of repression. He stated that this project aims to serve as a global cautionary tale against fascism, while also facilitating virtual tours for international audiences.





Additionally, Farooki shared his aspirations for Panam City and Cox’s Bazar, envisioning them as cultural hubs akin to international cities known for their cultural and artistic activities. He proposed transforming Panam City into a cultural capital and developing Cox’s Bazar into a hub for cultural and art education, drawing parallels with cities like Cannes and Venice.





Farooki also highlighted initiatives like the Youth Festival and Remembering Monsoon Revolution, aimed at preserving the spirit of the July uprising through film-making workshops and archiving digital oral histories. He stressed the importance of building cultural bridges to prevent the repetition of past mistakes and promote inclusivity across diverse cultural expressions.





In conclusion, Farooki called for fundamental changes in cultural policy, advocating for a unified ministry encompassing all cultural sectors to streamline policy-making and industry regulation. He criticized the current fragmented approach, which hinders the development of a cohesive cultural strategy. Farooki’s vision seeks to integrate culture and tourism, ensuring that Bangladesh’s cultural industry thrives on a global stage.

