The ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies today paid tribute to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, wife of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on her 93rd birth anniversary.

The AL leaders and activists, led by its general secretary Obaidul Quader, placed a wreath on the grave of Bangamata at Banani graveyard in the city this morning.

After paying tribute to Bangamata, Quader said Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatun Nesa Mujib is a unique woman in the country's history and today is her birthday.

AL presidium members Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin and AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries Ahmad Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque and Afzal Hossain, publicity and publication secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, deputy office secretary Sayem Khan and central committee members Shahabuddin Faraizi and Anwar Hossain were, among others, present.

Later, Dhaka North and South City units of Awami League, Awami Jubo League, Bangladesh Awami Swechasebak League, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Jatiya Sramik League, Tati League, Krishak League, Mahila Awami League and Jubo Mahila League paid respects to Bangamata by placing wreaths on her grave.

Mayors of Dhaka North and South City Corporations, Dhaka North and South City units of Jubo League, Dhaka City units of BCL, Dhaka University unit of BCL, Dhaka College unit of BCL, Titumir College unit of BCL, and leaders and workers of various organisations also paid floral tributes to Bangamata.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha