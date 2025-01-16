All Parties Reach Consensus on July Proclamation: Asif Nazrul



Dhaka: Law Adviser Dr. Asif Nazrul has announced that all political parties have reached a consensus on an inclusive ‘July Proclamation,’ which acknowledges the contributions of all parties involved in the July mass uprising.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Dr. Nazrul emphasized that although the preparation of the inclusive proclamation will take some time, caution must be exercised to prevent unnecessary delays. He made these remarks while speaking to reporters after an all-party meeting with the chief adviser on the July Proclamation at the Foreign Service Academy.





Dr. Nazrul stated that a plan of action will be developed for the preparation of the proclamation based on the consensus reached. He noted that participants in the meeting agreed on the importance of taking the necessary time to prepare a document that reflects the consensus of all involved, avoiding any rush or undue delay.





The proposal to form a committee for organized discussions on the proclamation was also raised during the meeting. Dr. Nazrul mentioned that decisions regarding these proposals would be made soon, taking into consideration all suggestions.





He further explained that there was unanimous agreement on the need for more intensive discussions to prepare a document based on the collective consensus. The meeting concluded with optimism about formulating a narrative of unity, highlighting the toppling of a fascist government through national unity during the mass uprising.





In response to a question, Dr. Nazrul clarified that no divisions have arisen among the political parties. He welcomed the diversity of opinions and saw no signs of disagreement, emphasizing the importance of collaboration to strengthen unity.





Representatives from various political parties and stakeholders, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, and the Nagorik Committee, shared their views during the meeting.

