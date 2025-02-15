BAF Commemorates 56th Death Anniversary of Martyr Sergeant Zahurul Haque



Chattogram: Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) observed the 56th death anniversary of martyr Sergeant Zahurul Haque with due solemnity today. On his death anniversary, a Milad Mahfil was arranged at the central mosque of Bangladesh Air Force Base Zahurul Haque, Chattogram after Fajr prayer seeking the divine blessing for the departed soul of the martyr and continued peace and prosperity of the country.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Zahurul Haque Air Vice Marshal Haider Abdullah, senior officers, airmen, and other members of the Base attended the Milad Mahfil. On this day in 1969, Sergeant Zahurul Haque, a Bengali member of the then Pakistan Air Force, was killed by the Pakistan Army while being detained for the Agartala conspiracy case in Dhaka Cantonment.





Sergeant Zahurul Haque was a patriotic soldier arrested in December 1967 in the Agartala conspiracy case filed by the Pakistan government and kept in the Dhaka Central Jail. Under the Air Force Act, he was later held captive in Dhaka Cantonment. Ayub Khan was forced to withdraw the Agartala conspiracy case in the face of the mass uprising in 1969. However, Sergeant Zahurul Haque was shot dead by a soldier of the Pakistani Army while detained in Dhaka Cantonment on 15 February 1969.





In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the country’s liberation, a student hall of Dhaka University was named after ‘Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall,’ and Bangladesh Air Force Base in Chattogram was named after Bangladesh Air Force Base Zahurul Haque in 1982. He was awarded the ‘Swadhinata Padak’ by the Government of Bangladesh in 2018.

