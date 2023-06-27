General

The Central Bangabandhu Parishad today paid glowing tributes to the memory of Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam on her 29th death anniversary.

President of the Parishad and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique and General Secretary Professor ABM Farooq, in a statement, said that following the gruesome killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members in 1975, the killers brought back Pakistani citizen Ghulam Azam from Pakistan who opposed the independence of Bangladesh and gave him citizenship.

When there was an immense movement in the country demanding justice for war criminals, the war criminals 'Jamaat-e-Islami' appointed war criminal Ghulam Azam as the Ameer of its party in 1991, the statement read.

Later, the leaders said that as Bangabandhu's worthy daughter Sheikh Hasina formed the government, the execution of the anti-humanity and war criminals of 1971 started.

But Prof Jahanara Imam, who has the title of 'Shaheed Janani', could not see this success, they said, adding that before that he passed away due to cancer.

Jahanara Imam was born in Murshidabad of West Bengal in India on May 3, 1929. Her book 'Ekattorer Dingulee' (Diary of Ekattor) is a documentation of the Liberation War.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha