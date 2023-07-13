General

Bangladesh deprived from a certain victory against Nepal for blander at the dying moment as the first match of the two-match FIFA Int'l women's football series ended in a 1-1 goal draw today (Thursday).

After the barren first half, Sabina Khatun finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Bangladesh in 65th minute.

When Sabina and Co. were preparing to celebrate the victory, Sabitra Bhandari broke the heart of Bangladesh fans scoring a goal for Nepal in the 90+1st minute of the match held at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sewpoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

Bangladesh conceded the late goal due to the lack of concentration of the defenders. Defender Masura Parveen could not clear an attack of Nepal properly at danger zone in the injury time. Nepal's best player Savitra Bhandari took the opportunity to equalize the result.

The second and ultimate match of the series will be held on Sunday (July 16) at the same venue.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha