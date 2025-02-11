Bangladesh Falls to 14th on Global Corruption List



Dhaka: Bangladesh has been ranked 14th on the list of the most corrupt countries in the world for 2024, according to Transparency International’s (TI) Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). The nation previously held the 10th position in 2023.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) released the CPI 2024 report at the Midas Center. Dr. M Iftekharuzzaman presented the findings, which were based on data collected from November 2021 to September 2024. Denmark was identified as the least corrupt country, while South Sudan was reported to have the highest corruption levels globally.





Iftekharuzzaman noted that Bangladesh’s standing has worsened, moving up two places in the ascending order and placing 151st among 180 countries, and 14th when listed in descending order. The country’s score is recorded at 23, the lowest in the past 13 years, sharing the position with Congo and Iran.





He highlighted that despite past authoritarian governments’ vocal opposition to corruption over the years, the reality has shown a different picture, with corruption being condoned and nurtured. This has led to a gradual decline in the nation’s position due to factors such as looting, state appeasement of corrupt individuals, ineffective law implementation, and structural weaknesses.





Furthermore, despite anti-corruption rhetoric, the deposed Awami League government has not demonstrated significant concern over the issue. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and other relevant bodies have also failed to fulfill their roles effectively in combating corruption.





The Corruption Perceptions Index has been published annually by Transparency International since 1995, with Bangladesh first appearing on the list in 2001 when it included 91 countries. TIB Advisor (Executive Management) Professor Sumaiya Khair, and Director (Outreach and Communication) Mohammad Touhidul Islam were present at the press conference.

