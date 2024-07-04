Bangladeshi workforce in Oman contributes to both economies: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today highly praised the Bangladeshi workforce in Oman, saying they are contributing to the socioeconomic development of both the countries.

“Bangladeshi workers have contribution to your (Oman) economy as well as Bangladesh. Both economies are getting benefit from the (hard labour of) these workforce,” she said.

The premier made this remark while Oman Ambassador here Abdul Ghaffar Bin Abdul Karim Al-Bulushi called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

The Oman envoy echoed the prime minister’s comment about the contribution of Bangladeshi workforce, saying it is true that they (Bangladeshi workforce) are working for both the economies.

PM’s Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed the reporters after the meeting.

According to Khan, the ambassador mentioned that Oman is maintaining 7 percent GDP growth for a long time and expected to attain double-digit level growth.

“The GDP growth might be doubled in the coming days,” he said.

The premier and the envoy both a

lso discussed the issue of supporting Bangladesh from Oman side to supplement Bangladesh’s efforts for the post LDC period.

Regarding the Visa issuing restriction on Bangladeshis, Al-Bulushi said that actually, about a million of Bangladeshi manpower is working in their labour market.

“It’s not particularly for Bangladesh, we periodically review the labour market to point out the labour demand. Based on that review, sometimes we often put suspension on the countries that have excessive number of manpower. For easing the suspension you have to wait for the next review,” he added.

The envoy said the way of restriction seems that the blanket visa restriction was applied on Bangladesh. “But actually it was not like that. Except the manpower visa, all other visas like family visa and tourist visa are open,” he said.

He also said that some ten categories’ Oman visas for Bangladeshis are open now.

In this connection, the ambassador called for sending a request letter from Bangladesh foreign ministry to his gove

rnment, saying it will enable him well to discuss the matter with his higher authorities in favour of Bangladesh.

“We’ve started working on the issue so the issuance of working visa can start soon,” he added.

About fertiliser import, the ambassador said that his government proposed to make the arrangement government-to-government basis.

The prime minister replied that Bangladesh government would examine the proposal.

The Oman ambassador highly appreciated the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her for reelection.

He also said it would be good that Bangladesh will graduate under the able leadership of Sheikh Hasina, saying “Bangabandhu must be looking at you and he must be proud of you.”

Oman ambassador, as well, presented a gift, Replica of Omanis traditional boat, to the prime minister.

On that gift it stated: “To the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who carried the torch of the great Bangabandhu with resolve and courage with compliments of the Ambassador of Oman, Abdul Ghaffar Bin Ab

dul Karim Al-Bulushi.”

Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and PM’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha