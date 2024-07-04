Saiful Islam joins as CMP Commissioner

Deputy inspector general of police Saiful Islam today joined as the new Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP).

He was greeted as the 32nd commissioner with flowers by senior officials at the CMP headquarters.

High officials of the CMP received the new commissioner with warm reception.

An officer of Bangladesh Civil Services’ 20th batch, Saiful Islam served as Deputy inspector general police at Metro rail (MRT) in Dhaka before his new posting on June 23.

The outgoing CMP Commissioner Krishnapad Pada Roy was posted to police headquarters in Dhaka as Additional IGP.

Meanwhile, CMP’s Additional Police Commissioner (Administration and Finance) AS M Mahatab Uddin, Additional Police Commissioner (Crime and Operations) Abdul Mannan Mia, Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Md. Masud Ahmed and Deputy Police Commissioner (Headquarters) Md. Abdul Warish along with senior officials of CMP, among others, were present at that time.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha