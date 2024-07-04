Members of Consular Corps in Bangladesh meet Ahsanul

Members of the Consular Corps in Bangladesh (CCB) have met State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu.

The CCB delegation includes Asif A Chowdhury, Vice President of the World Federation of Consuls (FICAC) and Honorary Consul of the Republic of Chile, along with Shams Mahmud, Secretary General of the Consular Corps in Bangladesh (CCB) and Honorary Consul of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

During the meeting, they discussed avenues for closer cooperation between the CCB and the Ministry of Commerce, said a press release here today.

The meeting was particularly focused on strategic initiatives in light of Bangladesh’s upcoming graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category.

During the discussion, several key areas of collaboration were highlighted including avenues for Closer Cooperation.

Asif A Chowdhury and Shams Mahmud emphasized the importance of strengthening the partnership between the CCB and the Ministry of Commerce.

This collaboration is seen as essential for navig

ating the post-LDC graduation landscape and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Besides, the issue of identifying potential non-traditional markets was discussed and agreed on the need to work together to identify and tap into potential non-traditional markets.

By diversifying export destinations, Bangladesh can mitigate risks and enhance its trade resilience.

The discussion also focused on identifying countries with potential for Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). Establishing FTAs can provide Bangladesh with preferential market access, boosting exports and fostering economic development.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with a commitment to continue dialogue and cooperation.

The state minister expressed his appreciation for the proactive efforts of the CCB and assured full support from the Ministry of Commerce.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha