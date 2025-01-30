Belkuchi Govt. Degree College Clinches Inter-College Gold Cup



Sirajganj: Belkuchi Government Degree College triumphed in the Inter-College Gold Cup Football tournament, defeating Afzal Hossain Memorial Degree College from Kazipur upazila with a decisive 4-0 victory in the final match held at Shaheed Shamsuddin Stadium.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the tournament concluded with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nazrul Islam distributing medals and trophies to the players, coaches, and managers of both the champion and runner-up teams. The prize distribution ceremony was further graced by the presence of Additional Superintendent of Police Md. Shamsul Alam, who attended as a special guest. The event was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) and tournament committee convener Ganapati Roy.





The ceremony was attended by notable figures including Belkuchi Government College Principal Professor Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Afzal Hossain Memorial Degree College Principal Md. Mohsin Reza, District Sports Officer Md. Nure Elahi, and Sirajganj Press Club President and former General Secretary of the District Sports Association Md. Harun Or Rashid Khan Hasan. Also present were District BNP Sports Affairs Secretary and former professional football player Hedayetul Islam, along with sports organizers Abdullah and Alamin Sheikh.





The tournament, organized by the district administration and district sports office, featured participation from eight colleges and was conducted on a knock-out basis as part of the Festival of Youth celebrations.

