Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said BNP is deadlier than dengue in many cases and this party should be resisted as like as this deadly disease.

"Dengue (aedes) mosquitoes bite people while BNP burns people alive and torch vehicles by carrying out arson attacks. So, BNP should be resisted as like as dengue," he said.

Hasan, also Awami League (AL) joint general secretary, was addressing as the chief guest an awareness campaign to prevent dengue under the arrangement of Krishak League at Khamarbari in the city.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan joined the programme as the special guest.

The information minister said BNP never does politics for people and its top leaders want the party to stay as a gang of hooligans.

Explaining BNP's role, he said, the party never stands by people in any disaster or crisis like flood, cyclone or even dengue prevention and during the coronavirus pandemic, the party leaders only made photo-sessions and their politics is only for Begum Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman.

Now they are only talking about Tarique and Zubaida's sentence, he mentioned.

Hasan said top BNP leadership doesn't allow anyone of the party to take part in polls, including local government elections.

Even if anyone of the party contests election for union parishad or municipality councilor post, BNP suspends him or her, he added.

The AL leader questioned why people will do politics of a party which doesn't allow anyone to contest polls.

"So, BNP leaders want that it (party) stays as gang of hooligans and that is why they carry sticks in processions," he said.

The minister said BNP leaders Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Amanullah Aman received government's entertainment and treatment but after going outside, they talked in a reverse tone.

"Gayeshwar Roy took better foods. He was given foods for his home. He didn't deny. He thanked. But after going outside (from DB office), he overturned his tone," he said.

Noting that BNP leaders appear before court wearing burkha, he said it is not possible to wage movement by the party.

Asaduzzaman Khan said AL leaders and workers always stay beside people in any crisis and they did it in dengue prevention as well.

The minister urged all to keep clean the surroundings and yards of their respective residences and offices to make the dengue prevention campaign a success.

Krishak League President Samir Chanda chaired the programme which was moderated by its General Secretary Umme Kulsum Smriti.

Lawmakers Hosne Ara, Shamima Akhter Khanam and mosquito control expert and agriculturist Subrata Das spoke, among others.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha