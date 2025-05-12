Buddha’s Teachings Advocated by PM Oli for Global Peace and Harmony



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has emphasized the importance of incorporating Buddha’s teachings into daily life for the benefit of humanity. Speaking at a public Buddhist gathering organized at Anandakuti Vihar in Swayambhu on the occasion of the 2649th Buddha Jayanti, he highlighted the simplicity and clarity of Buddha’s teachings, which focus on promoting peace worldwide. “We should now focus on the major teachings of Buddha, such as peace, the righteous path, friendship, tolerance, fraternity, good conduct, etc.,” said Prime Minister Oli.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of preserving Lumbini and spreading Buddha’s ideals as part of the ongoing efforts to disseminate Buddha’s knowledge. He also mentioned the establishment of an international meditation center in Lumbini, with a capacity to accommodate up to 8,000 people, during his previous tenure as Prime Minister.





The government, he stated, is committed to completing the implementation of the Lumbini master plan. Prime Minister Oli recalled the significance of the 2649th birth anniversary, marking the day Buddha attained enlightenment, as an extraordinary occasion.





The event saw participation from various dignitaries, including Deputy Mayor of Kathmandu Sunita Dangol, the Ambassador of Myanmar to Nepal, and a representative of the Indian Embassy in Nepal, who extended their best wishes on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti.





Earlier, Prime Minister Oli returned to Kathmandu after attending a program held in Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha, in celebration of Buddha Jayanti.

