Buddha’s Teachings Highlighted by Former President Yadav in Cultural Peace Walk



Panauti: Former President Dr. Ram Baran Yadav has emphasized the universal applicability of Gautama Buddha’s teachings, asserting that they hold valuable lessons for individuals worldwide. He urged all parties and sectors to collaborate in spreading Buddha’s message both domestically and internationally.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dr. Yadav shared these insights during the inauguration of the Extensive Cultural Peace Walk. The event, organized by the Kavre Sewa Samaj (Kavre Service Society), commenced from the historic town of Panauti, leading to the tourist destination of Namobuddha. The walk was part of the celebrations for Buddha Jayanti and aimed at reinforcing the relevance of Buddha’s message in contemporary times.





Purushottam Nepal, president of the Kavre Sewa Samaj, explained that the march was designed to promote both internal and external tourism. It also aimed to spread the message of peace and harmony while highlighting local arts and culture. The cultural peace march traced a route from Maneshwari, a site linked to Gautam Buddha’s historical visit, through Inte-Shankhu-Shankheswari-Jangal, culminating at Namobuddha.





This initiative follows a similar walk organized by the Society in October 2023. Organizers reported that more than 500 participants joined the extensive cultural peace march, underscoring the continued appeal and significance of the event.

