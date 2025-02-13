CA Extends Heartfelt Greetings to Muslims on Shab-e-Barat



Dhaka: Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Muhammad Yunus today extended warm greetings to Muslims across Bangladesh and around the world as they prepare to observe the holy Shab-e-Barat, known as the night of fortune, tomorrow night (Friday). In a heartfelt message, Dr. Yunus conveyed his best wishes, emphasizing the importance of this sacred occasion.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Dr. Yunus highlighted the significance of Shab-e-Barat, noting that it marks a time when the infinite mercy and blessings of Almighty Allah are bestowed upon mankind. He explained that on this night, Allah demonstrates supreme glory by granting forgiveness and fulfilling prayers. The Chief Adviser underscored the opportunity this night provides for Muslims to draw closer to Allah through sincere prayers.





Dr. Yunus expressed his belief that through this holy night, believers can attain Allah’s infinite mercy, blessings, salvation, and forgiveness. He urged individuals to embrace the spirit of Shab-e-Barat by dedicating themselves to the work of human welfare and nation-building, inspired by the occasion’s profound significance.





In his message, the Chief Adviser called on everyone to shun injustice, lawlessness, violence, and superstition, advocating instead for the establishment of the peaceful spirit of Islam in all facets of individual, social, and national life. Concluding his message, Dr. Yunus offered a prayer for forgiveness and protection from Almighty Allah, wishing peace and prosperity for all.

