CA Urges Argentina to Transform Footballing Ties into Trade Cooperation



Dhaka: Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today urged Argentina to build emotional footballing ties that Bangladesh has with the country to increase bilateral cooperation in different fields, including trade. The Chief Adviser made the call when Argentine Ambassador to Bangladesh Marcelo Cesa called on him at his office in the State Guest House Jamuna, Dhaka.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the Chief Adviser noted the Bangladeshi people’s overwhelming support for the Argentina football team and highlighted the potential to build on this emotional connection to expand cooperation into other areas. He urged the ambassador to explore opportunities for setting up ventures, either as full ownership or joint ventures, in cotton-related trade and investment with Bangladesh, as well as potential energy cooperation.





Ambassador Cesa acknowledged the unexplored areas of cooperation between Argentina and Bangladesh, which hold significant potential for both countries. He also suggested considering the opening of a Bangladeshi embassy in Buenos Aires to facilitate closer ties.





The ambassador pointed out that although Argentina currently enjoys a trade surplus of nearly US$ 700 million, there is a desire to balance this trade by increasing imports from Bangladesh. Currently, Argentina exports soybeans, wheat, corn, and raw cotton to Bangladesh and imports garment items worth around US$ 22 million annually.





Ambassador Cesa also emphasized the importance of collaboration in areas such as cotton, joint investment, pharmaceuticals, textile, football cooperation (including female football), microcredit, trade delegation, LNG, and rice disease. He applauded Bangladesh’s commitment to human rights by signing the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances (ICPPED) on August 29, 2024, a convention Argentina has actively pursued. Additionally, he sought Bangladesh’s cooperation in introducing microfinance initiatives in Argentina.





The meeting was attended by Lamiya Morshed, Principal Coordinator (SDG Affairs), along with officials from the Chief Adviser’s office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

