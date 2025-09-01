Cabinet Makes Key Decisions on International Participation and National Policies



Kathmandu: The decisions made on August 29 by the Council of Ministers were made public today. Government’s spokesperson and Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung announced the decisions of the meeting.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the meeting granted approval for Prof Ram Pardarath Bichchhaya, member of the National Planning Commission, to attend the 25th ‘FIGO World Congress of Gynecology and Obstetrics’ in Cape Town, South Africa, from October 5 to 9. Additionally, Dinesh Ghimire, Secretary (Revenue) of the Ministry of Finance, received approval to participate in the ‘The 14th High-Level Talks Conference for Asian and Pacific Countries’ in Tokyo, Japan, on September 24-25.





The cabinet also approved Sarita Dawadi, Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation, to attend the ‘ICID Mega Event’ and the fourth ‘World Irrigation Forum’ from September 7-13 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Dr Govinda Prasad Sharma, Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, was approved to participate in the ‘Dialogue Next’ programme in India from September 8-10.





To enhance the integration of non-profit organization records in Nepal, the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the affiliation of the ‘NPO Public Portal Software’ to the National Identity Card and Registration Department via API for necessary operational details, as stated by Minister Gurung.





Further, the cabinet granted approval to the Foreign Minister to attend the ‘WPL Country Award 2025’ distribution ceremony in Montenegro from September 28-30. Justice Munendra Prasad Awasthi of the High Court Tulsipur, Nepalgunj, was appointed as the chair of the Revenue Tribunal Nepalgunj, and lawyer Kumari Kharel from Jhapa was appointed as a member of the Labour Court. The cabinet also sanctioned 58 officer-level temporary posts for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Commission for the Investigation of Enforced Disappeared Persons for the fiscal year 2082/83.





Approvals were also given for Chief of Army Staff Ashokraj Sigdel to attend the 12th Beijing Shanghai Forum in Guangzhou and Shanghai, China, from October 13 to 21, and for Secretary (Education) Chudamani Paudel of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to attend the ‘Global Higher Education’ conference in London from October 28 to 30.





The government has also decided to enter into an ‘Agreement on General Works Recruitment between the Government of Nepal and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.’ Additional decisions include amending the boundaries of the Shey-Phoksundo National Park and its buffer zone, declaring the Chhayanath National Park and buffer zone, approving the third national strategy for public financial management reform (2082-2087), and approving the National Sports Development (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2062.

