Chaitanya Academy Plans Policy Conference on Eight Key Topics



Kathmandu: The Chaitanya Academy is all set to hold a policy conference on September 12-13, focusing on eight significant topics.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Chaitanya Academy announced during a press conference that the event will concentrate on politics and good governance, economic policy and inclusive growth, education and precept, social sciences and human awareness, and art, literature, and culture.





Ganesh Joshi, the chief executive officer at the Academy, stated that other pressing issues to be discussed at the conference include governance, service delivery and technology, foreign policy, sustainable development, climate change and green economy policy, and spirituality. He emphasized that the event aims to spur debate on agendas contributing to the development of a functional democracy. Joshi noted that the Academy has been organizing such events for 13 years.





The two-day program will feature participation from experts in policy formulation, enforcement and assessment, as well as noted researchers, teachers, administrators, politicians, thinkers, and social activists.

