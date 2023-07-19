General

Private-run television network Channel 24 today

introduced the country's first-ever artificial intelligence news presenter

named 'Aparajita.'

"We introduced an artificial intelligence news presenter named 'Aparajita' in

our prime-time news bulletin at 7pm today," Razib Khan, head of digital of

Channel 24, told BSS.

Channel 24's online portal ran a report about it mentioning, "Aparajita is

the country's first ever news reader".

It said the use of artificial intelligence for news presentation has been

observed globally. Kuwait News introduced AI news presented named "Feda" in

April last.

On July 9 last, private Indian television channel Odisha

Television Limited (OTV) introduced an artificial intelligence presenter.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha