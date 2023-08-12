Health & Safety, medical

General Secretary of Nepali Congress, Gagan Kumar Thapa, has said citizens should have easy access to health and education.

Addressing a programme at Balkot on the occasion of the 16th memorial day of Nepali Congress leader and democracy fighter Shyam Bahadur Karki today, General Secretary Thapa reminded that education and health are fundamental rights of citizens, so every citizen must be entitled to education and health facilities.

He further said the late Karki had played a significant role to establish democracy in Nepal. He was also a social worker, Thapa reminded.

On the occasion, NC central member Rama Koirala viewed the late Karki was not only political but also a social icon. Party should not forget him, she added.

Bhaktapur district president and lawmaker Durlav Thapa viewed the role the late Karki played in NC is unforgettable.

During the programme, 110 students of local Ganesh Basic School were distributed school bags, notebooks, pens and other stationery materials. Similarly, 64 persons donated blood in the programme.

