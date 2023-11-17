Cold claims two quake-affected persons in Jajarkot

two elderly persons died from cold in Jajarkot district. The deceased have been identified as Bhuleshwor Karki, 88, of Bheri municipality-2 and Narendra Bahadur Singh of Barekot rural municipality-4. They were residing under the tent after earthquake destroyed their houses. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in Ramidanda of Jajarkot jolted Jajarkot and Rukum West districts on November 3, causing big loss of life and properties. Both of them were patients of asthma and died due to increasing cold, said Chairperson of Barekot rural municipality, Bir Bahadur Giri. He mentioned that more than 34,000 families of Jajarkot district are living under the tent after their houses were completely damaged by earthquake. Children, new mothers, patients suffering from chronic diseases and elderly persons are mostly affected due to cold. Chief District Officer of Jajarkot, Suresh Sunar, shared that children and elderly persons are found suffering from respiratory problems. He stated that two chronic disease patients also lost their lives from cold at Nalgad-4 last week, adding initiatives were underway to make necessary arrangements for children, new mothers, chronic patients and elderly persons. Source: National News Agency - Nepal