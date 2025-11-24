Construction of Industrial Village Stalled Due to Budget and Legal Issues



Kushma: An under-construction industrial village at Pang of Kusma municipality under the ‘one local-level, one industrial village’ programme has been in limbo for seven years. The project has encountered significant delays primarily due to budget constraints and legal challenges.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Kushma municipality officials have reported that construction of the industrial village has stalled due to a lack of necessary documentation related to the forest area, local government consent, and administrative inefficiencies. Although construction activities commenced in 2076 BS after obtaining consent from the Nepane community forest located in ward no. 1 and fulfilling the legal requirements, the project has not progressed as anticipated.





Khagaraj Poudel, Chairperson of Kushma municipality-1, noted that the establishment of the industrial facility was a municipal priority. However, the absence of coordination between the Ministry of Forest and Environment and other stakeholders has brought the project to a standstill. Stakeholders are now demanding the immediate resumption of the construction by overcoming these obstacles.





Ram Chandra Joshi, Mayor of Kushma municipality, stated that efforts are being made to complete the industrial village. He added that they are urging the federal and provincial governments to allocate the necessary budget to ensure the project’s completion.

