The Central Secretariat Meeting of CPN (Unified Socialist) has started at 8 am today at the local Pushpalal Memorial Foundation.

Party Deputy General Secretary Jagannath Khatiwada said that the meeting will carry out home work for the central committee, standing committees and politburo meeting and take decision on contemporary topics.

The party's central committee meeting has been called for August 22, 23 and 24. The central secretariat meeting today will discuss topics including the party's general convention.

The standing committee meeting is set for August 5 and 6 at the party central office. The politburo meeting is scheduled for August 20 and 21 at the central office itself, according to Khatiwada, the party deputy general secretary.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal