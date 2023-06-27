General

Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) has expressed its solidarity for the administration's ongoing drives against the IPTVs, YouTube channels, which are being run violating the country's laws and policies.

In a statement, CUJ President Tapon Chakraborty and General Secretary M Shamsul Islam said it has been observed for quite some time that some individuals and organizations have been operating IPTVs and YouTube channels illegally violating existing laws and policies, despite it is clearly mentioned in the online media policy that news cannot be broadcast on IPTVs and YouTube channels.

The journalist leaders said that many of them are involved in various types of criminal activities including harassment of common people. Due to them, the journalism profession is being discredited in various places, they said.

In the statement signed by by CUJ President Tapon Chakraborty and General Secretary M Shamsul Islam Shamsul Islam, the leaders urged the concerned authorities to continue the ongoing campaign against illegal IPTVs and YouTube channels across the country.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha