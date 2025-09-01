Culture of Self-Compunction Essential in Party: Chair Dahal



Kathmandu: Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre) and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has directed the party line to engage in expanding ties with people and fostering a culture of self-compunction for building the organization. In a virtual address to the party’s Sudurpaschim Province Committee Secretariat meeting today, Chairperson Dahal discussed various issues raised within the party, the current organizational situation, and future strategies.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dahal emphasized that the party has been regaining people’s trust recently, but long-term achievements would only be possible if it could be transformed into a strong organization. He urged all leaders and cadres of the party to reach out to villages, form committees for organizational expansion, and engage in party training. He stressed the importance of reviewing past weaknesses.





The Maoist Centre Chairperson noted that people are becoming more positive towards his party due to the popular activities conducted during the government the party led. He suggested that mobilizing the party line in Sudurpaschim Province requires systematic planning.





In addition, the party’s Deputy General-Secretary and Sudurpaschim Province In-charge, Giriraj Mani Pokharel, presented an action plan on the party’s strategy and organizational expansion in Sudurpaschim Province.

