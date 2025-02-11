CVASU Signs MoU with Malaysian Varsity to Conduct Vaccine Production Research



Dhaka: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between University of Malaya (UM) in Malaysia and Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) for mutual cooperation in conducting research activities.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the two universities will jointly carry out research on production of a vaccine for cattle Ana Plasma disease, said Khalilur Rahman, Senior Deputy Director of the Public Relations Department of CVASU.





CVASU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohammad Lutfur Rahman and University of Malaya Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dato’ Seri IR Dr. Nur Ajuan Abu Osman signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.





The MoU outlines the collaboration between the two institutions, focusing on research training, exchange of researcher experiences, patenting, and bilateral commercialization of the produced vaccines.





Under this agreement, a project supervised by Prof. Dr. A M Zunayed Siddiqui from the Department of Pathology and Parasitology at CVASU is expected to gain momentum. This project aims to establish a collaborative pathway for producing high-quality vaccines to prevent Ana plasma disease in Bangladesh in the future.

