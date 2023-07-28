General

Ashulia Thana police in a drive held a notorious dacoit with a foreign pistol from Tajpur in the upazila in the early hours of today.

The detainee was identified as Tojibur, 55, hailed from Chandpur village in Ashulia suburban area.

Sub Inspector Shahin Ahmed of Ashulia Thana said, being informed, they conducted a raid in an auto rickshaw garage in Tajpur area and held him with a foreign pistol.

Four rounds of bullet were seized in his possession.

Tojibur was sent to jail.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha