Senior journalists, Taranath Dahal and Dharmendra Jha, have been picked as advisors to the Nepal Press Union, an umbrella organization of democrat journalists.

Nepal Press Union President Shiva Lamsal nominated former Presidents of the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), Dahal and Jha, as its advisors in line with the Clause 23 of the NPU Statute-2048 (Sixth Amendment-2079).

Dahal is the founder of the Nepal Press union and has been consistently fighting for freedom of expression, media freedom and right to information in Nepal. Jha who has established his good name as a media trainer was also the reserve advisor to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

NPU general-secretary Dilip Poudel expressed his confidence that the contributions of Dahal and Jha would be substantial for fulfilling the goal and objectives of the organization. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal