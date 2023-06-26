General

The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration is to take departmental action including recovering salary and allowances against the civil servants who do not accept their transfer orders and those who do not handover the transfer orders within the specified time. Similarly, preparations are also being made for withholding the funds of the local level who don't take attendance of the transferred employees.

Responding to the questions raised during the discussion on various topics of the Appropriation Bill, 2080 In today's meeting of the House of Representatives, Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Amanlal Modi clarified that the transfer and posting of employees will be organised in the coming days.

Minister Modi informed the house about the formation of a task force under the coordination of the Joint Secretary of the Ministry to carry out a study on making the transfer and assignment allocation of employees organized and effective.

He said that only the senior-most employees working at the local level will be given the responsibility of Acting Chief Administrative Officer in accordance with the decision and recommendation of the local level executive and only in the special circumstances of mountain and Tarai districts.

Likewise, a provision has been made whereby the first appointment of under secretaries and joint secretaries who come from promotions and open competitions to be made at the local level. The ministry has also formed a task force to implement an automatic and predictable transfer system from coming mid-July.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal