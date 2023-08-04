Key Issues

Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

After laying the wreath, the deputy minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.

Later, he offered munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs who had to embrace martyrdom on the fateful August 15, 1975.

A special prayer was offered seeking longevity of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members.

The deputy minister signed the visitors' book at the Tungipara Mausoleum Complex.

Gopalganj Zilla Parishad Chairman Bir Muktijoddha Advocate Munshi Md. Atiyar Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and IT) Md. Golam Kabir, Tungipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md. Al Mamun, Tungipara Upazila Awami League General Secretary Md. Babul Sheikh, Municipal Mayor Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul, Tungipara Municipal Awami League President Sheikh Saiful Islam, its General Secretary Forkan Biswas, a large number of leaders and workers of Awami League and allied organization, among others, were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha