DIG Molla Nazrul Sent to Jail in Attempted Murder Case



Dhaka: A court here today sent to jail former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Molla Nazrul Islam in a case lodged over the attempt to murder a college student, Fahim Hossain Zubayer, during the July-August mass uprising. Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Ziadur Rahman passed the order as police produced Nazrul, former commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP), before the court after the end of his five-day remand and pleaded to keep him behind bars till the completion of the probe.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the court of Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah on February 9 placed Molla Nazrul Islam on a five-day remand. Molla Nazrul Islam was detained from Bangladesh Police Academy in Sardah, Rajshahi, on February 8.





The case documents reveal that Fahim Hossain Zubayer, 20, joined an Anti-Discrimination Student Rally in Gulshan on July 22, 2024. The rally came under attack, and Zubayer was shot. His father, Md Humayun Kabir, filed the case with the Gulshan Police Station on October 5.

