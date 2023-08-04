General

A child died and three others have gone missing in a landslide in Dolakha district on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as 15 months old grandson of Yagya Bahadur Thami of Topatar in Gaurishankar rural municipality-7.

Chief District Officer Kamal Prasad Dhamala said the rain-triggered landslide occurred at Gaurishankar rural municipality-8 has caused havoc at Gaurishankar rural municipality-7.

Hari Lal Shrestha, Krishna Bahadur Magar and his wife of Gaurishankar-7 have gone missing in the landslide.

Similarly, three persons sustained injuries in the incident. A helicopter has been sent to the incident site to carry out search for the missing ones.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal