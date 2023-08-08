General

The Kathmandu Valley witnessed heavy rainfall, causing floods in the river and streams. The Weather Forecasting Division said the federal capital saw continuous downpour since last night.

The Division has informed that Nepal will have rainfall for some more days as the low pressure range of monsoon is north of the average location (near Nepal). The heavy rainfall is caused also because of the monsoon wind and low pressure system around Bihar of India.

Currently, there is light to moderate rainfall in Madhes, Bagmati, Lumbini and Gandaki Provinces.

Meanwhile, the Division has issued alert, urging people not to go near the rivers and streams which are flooded with downpour. The flood forecasting section in the Division has appealed to all to stay alert till 11:00am as the water level was still rising in the rivers and streams.

Budhanilakantha, Surdarijal, Nagarkot and the vicinity had heavy rainfall at 6:00am today. It has triggered floods in Bishnumati, Dhobikhola and Manohara rivers and streams. Those travelling on the road along the rivers must be aware.

The weather forecasting bulletin of the Division has mentioned that Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces are likely to have more rainfall while others to have light to moderate rainfall.

One to two places in Koshi, Lumbini, Madhes and Bagmati Provinces are likely to have downpour coupled with thunderstorm and lightning.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal