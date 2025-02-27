Draft of Health Service Act in Final Stage: Minister Paudel



KATHMANDU: Minister for Health and Population, Pradip Paudel, has announced that the draft of the Health Service Act is in its final phase. Stressing the importance of establishing a systematic health policy, he revealed that activities are underway to formulate a comprehensive policy that incorporates the entire health sector.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during a programme organized at the Ministry of Health and Population on the occasion of the 28th Health Service Day, 2081, Minister Paudel stated, “We are trying to bring an integrated health service act and incorporate all health sectors. The act will be finalized after discussions with stakeholders. Efforts are underway to include all issues related to human resources in the health service sector within the act.”





Minister Paudel further emphasized the challenges faced by health workers, noting that they often struggle to fulfill their duties due to pressure. He highlighted the need to create a supportive working environment and address the reluctance of health sector professionals to remain in the country, advocating for personal growth opportunities to be included in the health service act.





Former Health Secretary Roshan Pokharel also emphasized the importance of a distinct health service act to enhance the sector’s effectiveness. “Problems related to quotas in the health sector should be resolved. Employees need encouragement,” he noted.





Dr. Krishna Prasad Poudel, Chief of the Policy Plan and Monitoring Division of the Ministry, remarked on the notable progress in health sector indices compared to other sectors, while acknowledging ongoing challenges. “There is improvement in the health index amidst various challenges. However, remote areas of the country are still out of health service access. The brain drain of health-related human resources remains a challenge,” he mentioned.





Ujjawal Kumar Sharma, Chairperson of the Nepal Health Workers Union, stressed the need for Organization and Management (O and M) to address issues related to health worker quotas. He advocated for soliciting suggestions from employees at all levels during the formulation of the health service act.





The 28th Health Service Day is being observed nationwide under the slogan ‘Accessible Health Service: Our Commitment for Healthy Nepal’, with various programs organized to mark the occasion.

